Before talking about his monster performance in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Celtics guard Jrue Holiday wanted to set the record straight.

Holiday was swept into the mind games attempt by Jason Kidd, who called Jaylen Brown Boston’s best player after Dallas dropped Game 1 on Thursday night. The two-time All-Star initially appeared to confirm the Mavericks coach’s assessment, which some perceived as a slight against Celtics franchise cornerstone Jayson Tatum.

Kidd’s gamesmanship didn’t faze the C’s, who claimed a 105-98 win in Game 2 behind a team-high 26 points and 11 rebounds from Holiday. And immediately after taking the postgame podium Sunday night, the 33-year-old made sure to clear the air.

“If I could say something before we jump in. I want to address the comment that was made yesterday,” Holiday told reporters, per MassLive. “I feel like people kind of took that out of context. I’ve been hearing that I prefer JB over JT and that’s not what that was. I like to praise my teammates. I like to praise my teammates when they’re playing well, and I feel like that’s what I did my best to do.”

Story continues below advertisement

More Celtics

Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Addresses Game 2 Spat With Celtics Owner

by Greg Dudek 3 Min Read

Kristaps Porzingis Dismisses Injury Concerns After Tweaking Leg In Game 2

by Greg Dudek 3 Min Read

Jason Kidd Thinks Celtics Got Away With Foul On Crucial Play In Game 2

by Greg Dudek 3 Min Read

Brown and Tatum both played pretty well in Boston’s ninth straight victory. The former was Boston’s second-highest scorer (21 points) behind Holiday, while the latter was one rebound shy (18 points, 12 assists, nine rebounds) shy of his second triple-double of the postseason.

The Celtics will try to keep things rolling Wednesday night when they visit the Mavericks for Game 3. Tipoff from American Airlines Center is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

More Celtics:

Celtics’ Derrick White Had Hilarious Self-Own After Clutch Block

About the Author

Adam London

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

NESN.com digital content producer by way of UMass Amherst and the South Shore of Massachusetts. Probably too online for his own good.

More From Adam

In This Article

Featured image via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images