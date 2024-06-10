Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has no problem engaging in trash talk with fans sitting courtside.

Even if that fan is Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck.

Doncic and Grousbeck exchanged words during Boston’s 105-98 win over the Mavericks in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night at TD Garden. The interaction occurred just over three minutes into the third quarter after Doncic hit a fadeaway jumper. As Doncic backpedaled down the court, he had something to say to Grousbeck, who jawed right back. According to The Athletic’s Jay King, Grousbeck held his arms up in a “T” sign on a previous possession to signal he wanted Doncic assessed with a technical foul.

Doncic was asked about the incident, but it seemed he wasn’t aware of the identity of the person he got into a spat with during the game.

“I’m sorry, I don’t know who’s the Celtics owner,” Doncic said, per league-provided video.

Doncic was then asked if he had an exchange with anybody in the front row and he gave a quick and simple answer.

“No,” Doncic said.

Doncic, who got trolled by a much younger Celtics fan before the game, did everything he could to lead the Mavericks to a win in Game 2 despite not being at 100%. The 25-year-old was questionable heading into the matchup due to a thoracic contusion.

Doncic still compiled a triple-double in the loss, posting 32 points on 12-for-21 shooting to go along with 11 assists and 11 rebounds. The only mark on Doncic’s strong performance were the eight turnovers he committed.

Doncic will now have to put the Mavericks on his back again as he looks to lead them out of a 2-0 series deficit. But as the series shifts to Dallas, he may have to found someone else to talk trash with other than Grousbeck.