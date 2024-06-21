The Celtics on Friday will celebrate their NBA championship in Boston, which means another duck boat parade for fans to enjoy.

Boston defeated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden on Monday to clinch the franchise’s 18th title. There was a heat wave in the city, which was one of the reasons the parade was delayed. There also was a contingent of players who celebrated their win in Miami, and Al Horford on Thursday was in the city to meet fans a day before the parade.

There is expected to be a flock of fans packing the streets of Boston as head coach Joe Mazzulla and star players like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown greet fans and hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

For fans who can’t make it to the parade in person — NESN.com will provide firsthand coverage of the event — here’s how to watch the celebration online and on TV.

When: Friday, June 21 at 11 a.m. ET

TV: NBA TV (nationally), local: NBC 10, WCVB, WFXT and WBZ

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial