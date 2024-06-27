Celtics Pick Baylor Scheierman Sends Message To Boston Fans

It probably will be a while until Celtics fans are able to watch Baylor Scheierman play meaningful minutes at TD Garden.

But on Wednesday night, Boston fans received their first shoutout from the Creighton product, who the reigning champions selected with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

“What’s up, Celtics fans?” Scheierman said in a video shared by Creighton men’s basketball. “Excited to get to Boston and get to work and help raise that championship banner No. 19. Keep Title Town alive. Let’s go Boston.”

Scheierman, a solid 3-point shooter who can help space the floor, became the Celtics’ first pick in the opening round of the draft since 2020. The 23-year-old was honored to be selected by the 18-time NBA champions, who “don’t just bring anybody into the organization.”

Brad Stevens and company are slated to welcome another player into the franchise Thursday evening. The Celtics are scheduled to make one of the last picks of the second round — No. 54 overall — on Day 2 of the draft.