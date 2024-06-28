Celtics Reportedly Pick Up Dutch Forward On UDFA Market

The Boston Celtics closed out their participation in the 2024 NBA Draft on Thursday night by selecting Gonzaga forward Anton Watson.

But that wasn’t the end to the night for the Celtics, who hit the undrafted free agent market to add another player to their team.

According to Jon Chepkevich of DraftExpress, the Celtics picked up Cleveland State forward Tristan Enaruna and signed him to an exhibit-10 contract. Enaruna, who hails from the Netherlands, basically confirmed the report by reposting Cleveland State congratulating him on the X platform.

Enaruna has the physical tools NBA evaluators look for in a prospect. The 23-year-old stands at 6-foot-8 and 220 pounds to go along with a 7-foot-1 wing span and a 38-inch vertical jump, per Chepkevich.

Enaruna began his college career playing for a college basketball blue blood. He spent just two seasons with Kansas, in which he played 10.2 minutes per game while averaging 2.6 points and 1.3 rebounds before transferring within the Big 12 Conference to Iowa State.

Playing for the Cyclones brought more playing time for Enaruna, but not much more success. He started 26-of-33 games and averaged 4.3 points and 2.9 rebounds.

Enaruna entered the transfer portal again after one season with Iowa State and finished out the final two seasons of his collegiate career with Cleveland State. Enaruna rediscovered his scoring with the Vikings, as he poured in 19.6 points per game this past season while shooting 49.8% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range. That effort earned Enaruna First Team All-Conference honors in the Horizon League.

Enaruna will get a chance to showcase his skill set for the Celtics along with Boston’s two draft picks in Baylor Scheierman and Watson when the NBA Summer League takes place starting July 12.