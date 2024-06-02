Caitlin Clark was on the receiving end of a flagrant foul by Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter, but the Indiana Fever rookie phenom didn’t offer much of a retaliation.

Carter hip-checked Clark when the Fever inbounded the ball late in their 71-70 victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday. The arguably dirty play resulted in Clark being sent to the ground.

“I wasn’t expecting that, but it’s just, ‘Respond, calm down and let your play do the talking,'” Clark told reporters after the incident, per Indy Star’s Chloe Peterson. “It is what it is.”

Clark finished with 11 points in 37 minutes.

Carter didn’t exactly peel back the curtain either. The Sky veteran instead said she wasn’t answering questions pertaining to Clark or the incident itself.