Depending on the report, Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis could miss the rest of the NBA Finals or he could return to the court for Game 4.

It truly feels up in the air whether Porzingis, who suffered a rare ankle injury in Game 2 and sat out Boston’s Game 3 win, will be ready to play with the Celtics looking to close out the series and capture an NBA title Friday at American Airlines Center.

But the Celtics may have possibly hinted at Porzingis’ status Thursday.

The Celtics shared a video on social media of Porzingis practicing, which the 7-foot-2 center reposted on his Instagram story. The franchise also made sure to post a photo of a team huddle at the practice, which had Porzingis front and center.

This opportunity means EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/ajIZRRAHNL — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 13, 2024

The social media posts could be nothing, but it’s peculiar that the Celtics are prominently featuring him since there’s plenty of doubt on if he will play.

Porzingis, who scored 20 points in 21 minutes off the bench in Game 1, was seen at the open-to-media portion of Thursday’s practice. He didn’t do anything strenuous during that time, getting in some light shooting. He was also spotted wearing a brace on his left ankle.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla reiterated Thursday that the organization will do what’s best for Porzingis and that the decision on whether he will play will be up to the team’s medical staff.

Boston officially listed Porzingis as questionable for Game 4 as there’s at least a chance he could play.