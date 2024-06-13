The Boston Celtics are busy trying to win a championship, but one of the bigger subplots of the NBA Finals has been Kristaps Porzingis’ injury status.

Is he going to play? Do the Celtics even need him? Is he ever going to walk again?

Boston is still looking for answers, and none of us have any idea where to find them since ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania are currently locked into another “source off” and releasing conflicting reports.

Wojnarowski reported there was “real doubt” Porzingis will be able to play again this season following Game 3 on Wednesday.

Charania, on the other hand, seems to believe there’s a chance he’ll be back on the floor Friday.

“There is a chance Kristaps Porzingis plays in Game 4,” Charania said on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back” on Thursday. “… He did work out, and he’s expected to do more today, do more Friday. If his movements are the way the Celtics medical staff want them to be, he does have a chance to play potentially in Game 4.

“You know he wants to be out there. It’s something he’s been working for all season, to be out there in a potential elimination game. It’s something Kristaps Porzingis badly wants.”

Porzingis missed Game 3 after sustaining a rare ankle injury and has played in just four of the Celtics’ total playoff games. It would be wise to keep him sidelined for as long as possible — to try and avoid further injury — but Boston might have him as an option moving forward.

It just depends on who you believe — Wojnarowski or Charania.