Nobody would blame Oshae Brissett if he wanted to move on after one season with the Boston Celtics in search of a bigger role.

It seemed like Brissett was ready to say goodbye, too, when it was reported Sunday that he declined his $2.5 million player option to hit free agency.

But there still is a path back to Boston for Brissett if he doesn’t like his market. And the Celtics certainly would present his best chance to win another title even in a reduced role.

That seems like something the 6-foot-7, 210-pound forward can get behind. Brissett was so enamored with the championship parade that he potentially let his offseason intentions slip during a recent episode of his YouTube series the “Brissy Files,” which was shared by Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow.

“I said bro, ‘When we win next year, I’m petitioning to go around twice,'” Brissett said. “One wasn’t enough. It was great. Don’t get me wrong, but one time was not enough. We needed to go around twice, probably even three times. We should’ve been around there all damn day. Boston, I love you. I really do. With my whole heart.”

Brissett may be getting just a little ahead of himself with the Celtics repeating as NBA champions — an Eastern Conference rival already improved its roster with the offseason in its infancy — but it sure sounds like he wants to be a part of it.

Brissett played just 11.5 minutes per game in the regular season, which was his lowest total since his rookie campaign, and averaged 3.7 points and 2.9 rebounds.

He did show in the Eastern Conference finals against the Indiana Pacers the type of impact he can make on the floor, especially with his energy on the defensive end. But those opportunities in big moments are seldom giving Boston’s talented and deep roster, which will stay intact for next season.

It may all come down to if Brissett can stomach being stuck on the bench. And if the answer is yes, it might just come with another ring.