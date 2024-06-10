There’s a chance the NBA Finals won’t return to Boston, but Kyrie Irving appears to believe he hasn’t played his final game of the series at his old stomping grounds.

The Celtics took control of the Finals on Sunday night when they claimed a 105-98 win at TD Garden. Game 2 of the series featured a similar script as the opener, which saw the Mavericks receive a huge effort from Luka Doncic but not enough from his supporting cast. Included in the shortcoming was Irving, who was held under 20 points and 40% shooting for a second straight contest.

The eight-time All-Star didn’t seem to lose any confidence after another lackluster performance, though. Irving repeatedly put up the number five to Boston fans as he made his way to the tunnel, perhaps predicting Dallas would be able to extend the series beyond Games 3 and 4 at American Airlines Center.

Irving’s prediction could be classified as bold even though there have only been three Finals sweeps this century. The Celtics, who haven’t lost in over a month, won Game 2 by seven despite shooting 25% from 3-point range and committing double-digit turnovers. If Boston plays more soundly in Dallas, it might be too much for Irving and company to handle.

Nonetheless, the Mavs will try to turn the tides on their home floor Wednesday night. If they don’t, the C’s could have the Larry O’Brien Trophy on their return flight home.