Did Lexie Adzija Leak PWHL Boston’s New Team Name?

After PWHL Boston announced on Friday Lexie Adzija’s one-year contract extension, the forward sent fans a message on social media.

“Another year in the best sports city … who could say no to that???” Adzija asked. “So blessed. Can’t wait to be back and to build off the ‘wicked’ year we had this year. Let’s go Boston babyyy!!!”

Another year in the best sports city…who could say no to that??? So blessed. Can’t wait to be back and to build off the “wicked” year we had this year. Let’s go Boston babyyyy!!!🫶🫶 https://t.co/EqR6uJ6fSr — Lexie Adzija (@88Adzija) June 21, 2024

It was the wicked in quotes that caught attention. Did the 23-year-old leak the potential new PWHL Boston team name in her message or was she simply having fun with a play on New England words?

There were rumors that the PWHL had filed trademarks last October (wicked was on the list), but the league opted to simply go with the city or state names instead of team names and logos.

PWHL advisory board member Stan Kasten said names and logos of the franchises would be revealed sometime this summer, but it’s anyone’s guess what nickname PWHL Boston will adopt.