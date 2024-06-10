Mavericks star Luka Doncic rose to the occasion in the first two games of the NBA Finals at TD Garden.

The same can’t be said for his running mate, though.

Kyrie Irving provided little to write home about in Dallas’ consecutive losses to Boston on basketball’s biggest stage. After being limited to 12 points on 6-of-19 shooting in Thursday’s opener, Irving only logged 16 points on 7-of-18 from the field in Sunday’s Game 2.

Back-to-back duds prompted former Boston big man Kendrick Perkins to call out the eight-time All-Star on social media.

“Kyrie hasn’t made it to The Finals yet,” Perkins posted to X.

Two straight underwhelming performances didn’t appear to diminish Irving’s confidence, though. The future Basketball Hall of Famer seemed to send a confident message to Celtics fans after the Mavericks dug themselves into an 0-2 hole in the best-of-seven series.

Irving will try to bounce back and help Dallas earn its first win of the Finals on Wednesday night at American Airlines Center. Tipoff for Game 3 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.