There’s been a mixed fallout to “The Roast of Tom Brady,” and it seems like those closer to the subject weren’t fans of it.

The former New England Patriots quarterback himself regretted taking part in it, specifically regarding how it would impact his kids. His exes Gisele Bündchen and Michelle Monaghan reportedly weren’t too thrilled about their portrayals.

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker also was one of those who didn’t care much for the Netflix special.

“Not really, I was a little disappointed in the Brady roast,” Welker said this week, per Pro Football Network’s Adam Beasley. “There was some funny stuff and everything, but you know, it was what it was.”

Welker was not among Brady’s former teammates who were invited for the special, though an invitation was handed out.

“I was not asked to be a presenter,” Welker said. “I was asked to sit on the side and get roasted, which I’m glad I wasn’t there. To each their own, I guess.”

Fans largely enjoyed the special, and it became a huge event when it premiered live. However, the aftermath shows there might not be another one anytime soon.