Nikki Glaser Responds To Gisele Bündchen After Tom Brady Roast

“The Roast of Tom Brady” surpassed fans’ expectations, and the biggest star of the Netflix special arguably was Nikki Glaser.

When the former New England Patriots quarterback threw a jab at Kim Kardashian, Glaser knew nothing would be off limits. So the comedian torched Brady for his divorce from Gisele Bündchen and his past relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

Neither of the 46-year-old’s exes seemed pleased with the jokes. Bündchen reportedly was “disappointed” by her portrayal in the Netflix special, and Glaser hoped those feelings didn’t leave a bad impression about her to the supermodel.

“I love her, but I feel like she’s been roasting me just for existing my whole life with how hot she is,” Glaser told TMZ. “I felt like she had it coming but not really. I didn’t go hard on her. I love her so much, so it was a risk. But I hope she will forgive me because I absolutely love her.”

Glaser added the divorce jokes were fair game since it was a roast. However, the comedian this week did reveal there was a ruthless joke she cut out of her set.

It might be safe to say a public response from Bündchen likely won’t be seen anytime soon.