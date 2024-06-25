Garrett Cooper left the Red Sox earlier this month, but he ended up staying in the American League East.

Cooper on Monday signed a minor-league deal with the Baltimore Orioles, per the Miami Herald’s Craig Mish. The pact was reached 10 days after the veteran first baseman was released by Boston, where he was initially designated for assignment June 11.

The Orioles will mark the third team this season for Cooper, who opened the campaign with the Cubs. Chicago DFA’d the 33-year-old on April 23 and traded him to the Red Sox four days later in exchange for cash considerations.

Cooper didn’t make much of an impact in Boston, where he batted .171 with no home runs, four doubles and five RBIs over 24 games. Dominic Smith, who joined the Red Sox less than a week after Cooper did, proved to be a more reliable option at first base, and Boston also is anticipating the return of Triston Casas next week.

Should the 2022 All-Star carve out a role with the O’s, he could see his former team in the not-so-distant future. The Red Sox are scheduled to make a mid-August trip to Camden Yards for a four-game set against their playoff-hopeful rival.