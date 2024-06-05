Triston Casas has been out of the Boston Red Sox lineup since April 20, but the 24-year-old has been making strides toward a return before the MLB All-Star break.

Casas was moved to the 60-day injured list at the end of April due to a rib fracture. The third-year first baseman took his time as he slowly increased his physical activity.

The 2018 first-round pick was on the NESN broadcast during Wednesday’s Red Sox-Atlanta Braves matchup at Fenway Park and provided optimism about his injury.

“I’m feeling great. It’s tough because if the time is doing well, like they are (Wednesday), I want to be a part of it. I feel bad,” Casas told Dave O’Brien and Will Middlebrooks, as seen on NESN. “I want to feel like I contributed a little bit. I’m feeling better. Day by day, it’s one of those things that I actually regress with activity. It just takes a lot of rest. You got to find that balance between activity and staying shape but also trying to let it recover and give it some time to heal. It’s just been a weird recovery process. But I’m feeling great. I should be swinging a bat by the end of this week. Hopefully, BP after that. Then hopefully showtime around July 1. That’s my goal.”

Casas’ return will be much-needed for Boston’s offense as Masataka Yoshida makes his way back into the lineup and Wilyer Abreu was placed on the IL this week. But all that will depend on how Casas feels when he ramps up his rehab.