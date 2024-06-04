Failed Patriots Draft Pick Changing Offensive Positions With Vikings

N’Keal Harry, a 2019 first-round pick with the New England Patriots, couldn’t make it work in the NFL as a wide receiver.

But that isn’t the end of Harry’s career just yet as he is trying his hand at playing tight end.

Harry is going through the position change with the Minnesota Vikings after he played nine games for the franchise during the 2023 season. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell expressed some optimism Tuesday about the 6-foot-4, 225-pound pass-catcher learning a new position as he enters his sixth NFL season.

“N’Keal is really fired up about it,” O’Connell told reporters, per Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith. “He has attacked the process, long before we even got started in the offseason program. But you’re hoping to see the receiving traits lead the way early on, as they get a little more comfort in maybe having their hand down, being a part of run schemes, the different kind of run schemes that we’re implementing, and N’Keal has shown that.”

O’Connell added: “At this stage in his career a position change is unique, but we’re hoping we’re developing a guy who can be a real third-down weapon, red-zone weapon, with his skill set.”

The Vikings, who are well-set at the wide receiver position spearheaded by Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, got practically nothing out of Harry last season. He played just 23 offensive snaps in nine games and wasn’t targeted a single time. Harry saw most of his time on special teams.

Harry in his career has totaled just 64 receptions for 714 yards and five touchdowns.

The Vikings are the third NFL team the 26-year-old has played for since joining the league. Harry was traded to the Chicago Bears in July 2022 for a measly 2024 seventh-round pick after three seasons with Patriots. Harry appeared in just seven games for the Bears in 2022.

There’s no guarantee Harry even makes the Vikings’ roster — he spent time on Minnesota’s practice squad last season — but if he wants that to happen, it’s clear it won’t be as a wide receiver.