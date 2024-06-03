Remember when it was floated that Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson could be a trade target for the New England Patriots before the 2024 NFL Draft?

At the time, Colin Cowherd and other talking heads speculated the Vikings were so entranced by a top quarterback prospect that Minnesota could trade Jefferson, the best wide receiver in football, in order to select a signal-caller. The Patriots, who held the No. 3 pick, were talked about as a legitimate possibility.

That was silly at the time, and it’s even more comical to look back on now.

The Vikings on Monday morning rewarded Jefferson with a four-year contract extension reportedly worth $140 million. Jefferson’s $35 million annually represents the highest value of any non-quarterback.

Does that sound like a player an organization would be willing to trade? No, it doesn’t. It sounds like a franchise cornerstone who, despite the quarterback position being the most important in sports, was never going anywhere.

While the Vikings had talks with the Patriots about trading for the third pick, Jefferson was never included in those rumors. Minnesota was willing to trade its 2024 picks (Nos. 11 and 23) along with a 2025 first-rounder, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Vikings never included Jefferson in talks and also shared there was “zero chance” New England was moving the pick.

Again, it was a silly thought. Far-fetched was an understatement.

Instead, the Vikings drafted quarterback J.J. McCarthy 10th overall. They traded from No. 11 to No. 10 and maintained Jefferson along with their other first-round pick. McCarthy was the fifth quarterback off the board following Caleb Williams (Bears), Jayden Daniels (Commanders), Drake Maye (Patriots) and Michael Penix Jr. (Falcons).

McCarthy now will have the privilege to play with the best receiver in the game — a player who was never going anywhere.