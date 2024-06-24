Fans Have Special Reasons To Watch Monday’s Red Sox Game

Monday won’t be an ordinary night at Fenway Park.

The red-hot Red Sox are set to return home after going 5-1 on a six-game road trip that made stops in Toronto and Cincinnati. Boston now is set to welcome the rival Blue Jays for a three-game series at Fenway Park, and it will be joined by some special guests for the opener.

The Red Sox, who moved into the American League playoff picture Sunday, will celebrate the NBA champion Celtics one week to the day after Boston clinched the 18th title in franchise history. The festivities at the storied ballpark will mark the latest round of celebrations for the Celtics, who enjoyed a duck boat parade through the streets of Boston on Friday afternoon.

Honoring the C’s won’t be the only special event happening at Fenway Park on Monday, though. NESN’s Dave O’Brien and company will leave the broadcast booth to call the Blue Jays-Red Sox opener from the Green Monster.

It figures to be a memorable evening at the park, and you can catch all of the action beginning on NESN at 6 p.m. ET.