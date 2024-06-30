Former Patriots QB Explains Why Drake Maye Has ‘Perfect’ Mentor

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has had a lot of eyes on him after being selected at No. 3 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Even with many New England fans hoping for Maye to be the starting quarterback at the start of the upcoming season, Brian Hoyer doesn’t believe he will be.

The Patriots signed quarterback Jacoby Brissett to a one-year, $8 million deal in March. Hoyer believes New England signed Brissett to be a mentor for its rookie quarterback.

“Jacoby is like a little brother to me. We were teammates. We’re friends,” Hoyer told ESPN’s “NFL Live” on Wednesday. “The Patriots signed Jacoby to be the starter right away, knowing they were drafting a quarterback with that pick, because he’s capable and played a lot of football. He’s very endearing to his teammates; they love him. He’s the perfect guy to mentor Drake Maye.”

This is not Brissett’s first season in New England. He was drafted by the Patriots in Round 3 at No. 91 overall in 2016. He played just one season with the team to start his career.

The veteran quarterback moved to Indianapolis after his rookie season in New England. Following a four-season stint with the Colts, he spent time with the Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders.

While it’s unknown who will start the season, fans will get a closer look at both quarterbacks next month in the first open training camp practice of the season.