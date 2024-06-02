BOSTON — Talent and on-field production must be joined by a quality chemistry to win a championship. The 2004 Red Sox found a way to put it all together.

It’s been two decades since that team played together and got to enjoy the time around each other on a daily basis. Those Red Sox players got the chance to reunite at the 2024 home opener when Boston honored the historic championship team.

In addition to his induction into the Red Sox Hall of Fame, 2024 has been a year of reflection for Trot Nixon, as he has understood the impact of key parts of his career.

“It’s been unbelievable,” Nixon shared at Fenway Park on Wednesday. “I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since we won the World Series and broke that curse.”

Nixon added that the recent deaths of Tim Wakefield and Dave McCarty have made celebrations and reunions for the 2004 team ones of mixed feelings, missing two close teammates of their iconic group.

“I guess you could say it’s kind of bittersweet,” Nixon added. “I wish they could all be here.”

“Everybody’s got crazy lives doing this or doing that,” Nixon shared. “That doesn’t mean that we don’t love each other. It sometimes gets tough. You don’t really think about it and you’re focused on other things.”

This mindset makes the 2004 reunion in April even more worthwhile, giving the former Red Sox the chance to continue a lifelong connection.

“To have that time with them for three days was like we hadn’t even skipped a beat,” Nixon explained. “Even though it’s been 20 years, it felt like if you put us down in the clubhouse, we would’ve been back to the same ballclub.”