BOSTON — The Red Sox went above and beyond to honor Tim Wakefield, Larry Lucchino and the 2004 World Series team before Boston’s home opener Tuesday afternoon at Fenway Park.

After a moment of silence for Tim and Stacy Wakefield, Lucchino and a number of former Red Sox, there was a flyover to complement the national anthem.

The Red Sox then unveiled a tribute video for the 2004 ballclub, which appeared on the jumbotron with “American Pie” playing in the background and on the NESN broadcast.

The 2004 team was then led onto the field by Trevor and Brianna Wakefield, the children of Tim and Stacy. They all walked out of the Green Monster and onto the field before Brianna threw out the first pitch to Jason Varitek, the former Red Sox catcher and current game-planning coordinator. Varitek was one of Wakefield’s beloved teammates and closest friends.

Today Tim & Stacy Wakefield's daughter, Brianna, threw out the first pitch at Fenway Park, supported by her father's 2004 teammates. pic.twitter.com/ZQOEwWva2S — NESN (@NESN) April 9, 2024

The @RedSox celebrated the 20th anniversary of their 2004 #WorldSeries team and honored Tim and Stacy Wakefield prior to their home opener. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/c2sUk9glNE — MLB (@MLB) April 9, 2024

Brianna shared a heartfelt embrace with Varitek after the first pitch, before exchanging hugs with other players from the 2004 team.

You can watch the full ceremony here, courtesy of the Red Sox.

Red Sox players also wore patches with Wakefield’s No. 49. Signs featuring “49” and “LL,” in honor of Wakefield and Lucchino, were displayed on the Green Monster.