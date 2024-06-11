Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla confirmed Kristaps Porzingis is dealing with a “serious” injury.

The Boston Celtics on Tuesday afternoon released a statement that deemed Porzingis day-to-day due to an injury he suffered in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Porzingis suffered “a torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon in his left leg,” per the release.

Speaking with reporters just a few minutes after the press release, Mazzulla provided more context.

“He’s doing anything and everything he can to be ready for the game (Wednesday),” Mazzulla told reporters, per NBA TV. “It’s a much — it’s a serious injury.

Story continues below advertisement

“At the end of the day, our team and the medical team is not going to put him in any bad situations. We’ve taken the decision to play out of his hands because of the importance of him. And so he’s going to do anything he can to play, and we’re going to leave it up to our medical team. That’s really it.”

The Celtics shared the ailment is unrelated to the right calf injury Porzingis previously dealt with this postseason. Porzingis missed 39 days before he returned and shined in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Boston, which holds a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series against the Dallas Mavericks, will take the floor at American Airlines Center on Wednesday.