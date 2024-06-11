How Jacoby Brissett Assessed Drake Maye’s Early Development

Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett has liked what he’s seen thus far from his high-profile understudy.

Brissett currently sits atop the signal-caller depth chart in New England, where the position group was overhauled after a string of lousy seasons. But the 31-year-old isn’t in the long-term vision for the Patriots, who will look for Drake Maye to eventually take the reins and become the franchise quarterback for years to come.

Brissett has been able to track Maye’s development ever since the 21-year-old arrived in New England in late April. And in less than two months, the eighth-year pro already has seen marked improvements from the rookie.

“Tremendously. Every day he’s getting better,” Brissett told MassLive’s Mark Daniels of Maye’s progress. “The good thing about it is it’s not like, ‘Oh, I got it right now.’ He’s just constantly trying to find ways to get better. Making some nice throws out there, and you’re seeing his progression come alive.”

Story continues below advertisement

Brissett added: “He’s been here for three-and-a-half weeks, a month, and he’s made tremendous strides. Not only calling the plays, but footwork, throwing the ball, and his overall understanding of the offense.”

Maye drawing a glowing review from Brissett was great for the Patriots, but more importantly, the 2024 No. 3 overall pick has made a good first impression on his head coach. Jerod Mayo has been particularly pleased with Maye’s natural curiosity, as the North Carolina product is utilizing all of his resources as he gets acclimated to the NFL.

Time will tell when Maye takes the field for the Patriots in the regular season. But when that time comes, it’s fair to assume the youngster will be plenty prepared.