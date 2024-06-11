Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon strolled onto the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium on Monday, doing something that came to the surprise of many.

He actually participated in New England’s mandatory minicamp workout.

Judon did the opposite last season, electing not to participate in mandatory workouts throughout the offseason before he was given an advance on his contract — though he did show up to avoid being fined. He has no interest in going through a similar path this offseason, however, calling that process “trash.”

“I’m just going to get ready to play,” Judon said in an appearance on “The Rich Shertenlieb Show” on Tuesday, as transcribed by Mike Reiss of ESPN. “You kind of keep throwing tantrums, tantrums, tantrums — and then you don’t come out there and do what you’re supposed to do — it kind of gets old real fast. I ain’t really trying to do that. I’m just trying to come out here and play football, get ready for this upcoming season, and put our defense and ourselves in a position to where we can win the most games, or to be the most effective.

“I ain’t worried about holding out, sitting out, or sitting in, kind of protesting. I’m just going to come out here and play ball, because last year, that stuff was trash. I ain’t really like that. I’m a football player. I don’t really want to get into the agency side. So that’s what I’m going to do — I’m going to come out here and play some football.”

It was (perhaps unfairly) presumed Judon would do the same thing entering the last year of his deal, as he’s scheduled to make only $7 million after the restructure last August.

NESN’s “Foxboro Rush” was even among those to believe he wouldn’t participate in offseason activities, with the idea of a trade even being floated. If Judon’s prepared to play out his contract under its current terms, the Patriots surely will be fine to keep him around to see how he bounces back from a biceps injury.

Judon’s still a valuable defender entering his age-32 season, and though he’s certainly going to be open to inking a new deal in the near future, his decision to pass up another “hold in” is good news for the Patriots.