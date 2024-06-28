How Red Sox Contenders Stack Up With All-Star Fan Vote Finalists

The Boston Red Sox are playing some of their best baseball of the season thanks to the rise of their impact players.

Rafael Devers, Jarren Duran and Connor Wong have provided sparks at the plate and made plays in every aspect of the game so far this season. Here’s a snapshot of the production from this Red Sox trio:

– Rafael Devers (3B): .285/.368/.559, 16 HR, 42 RBI, .927 OPS, 154 OPS+, 35 XBH, 2.2 WAR

– Connor Wong (C): .330/.390/.480, 7 HR, 29 RBI, .870 OPS, 141 OPS+, 15 XBH, 2.0 WAR

– Jarren Duran (OF): .288/.351/.480, 7 HR, 37 RBI, .831 OPS, 129 OPS+, 40 XBH, 20/23 SB, 4.3 WAR

The fan vote for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game moved through the first phase and did not feature any Red Sox players moving on as finalists. Boston certainly had deserving players in Devers, Duran and Wong; though several other competitive teams featured finalists.

So, how do the Red Sox candidates stack up against the finalists?

Here are the finalists as the positions of the potential Boston representatives and how they match up. Let the judgement begin.

C

– Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles

— .297/.350/.470, 14 HR, 53 RBI, .820 OPS, 138 OPS+, 26 XBH, 3.1 WAR

– Salvador Perez, Kanas City Royals

— .279/.349/.460, 12 HR, 47 RBI, .809 OPS, 125 OPS+, 28 XBH, 1.7 WAR

3B

– Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians

— .275/.330/.540, 21 HR, 72 RBI, .870 OPS, 145 OPS+, 37 XBH, 2.9 WAR

– Jordan Westburg, Baltimore Orioles

— .283/.336/.512, 13 HR, 46 RBI, .848 OPS, 144 OPS+, 34 XBH, 2.9 WAR

OF

– Juan Soto, New York Yankees

— .303/.434/.567, 19 HR, 57 RBI, 1.001 OPS, 181 OPS+, 34 XBH, 4.3 WAR

– Anthony Santander, Baltimore Orioles

— .228/.298/.498, 21 HR, 53 RBI, .796 OPS, 128 OPS+, 35 XBH, 1.5 WAR

– Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros

— .266/.395/.584, 19 HR, 40 RBI, .979 OPS, 176 OPS, 30 XBH, 3.5 WAR

– Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians

— .377/.436/.552, 7 HR, 24 RBI, .988 OPS, 182 OPS+, 21 XBH, 3.3 WAR