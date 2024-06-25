BOSTON — There’s been plenty of buzz in recent weeks around the All-Star candidacy of Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran.

But Red Sox manager Alex Cora wanted to point out another player on his team that he feels is also deserving of the honor.

Cora believes that next month Rafael Devers should be packing his bags for the third All-Star appearance of his career.

“By the way, we haven’t talked about it, him being an All-Star,” Cora said prior to Tuesday’s matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. “Offensively, defensively I know the numbers don’t say it, but he’s been solid over there. He’s hitting fourth in this lineup and I think numbers-wise, I know (José) Ramírez is doing an outstanding job, but this kid is doing great, too.”

Devers was named an All-Star in 2021 and 2022 but did not get the nod last season — Kenley Jansen was the only Red Sox representative at the 2023 All-Star Game. Devers currently sits third in All-Star fan voting for third basemen behind Ramírez and Jordan Westburg of the Baltimore Orioles.

The 27-year-old third baseman dealt with various bumps and bruises at the start of the season but has recovered to hit .282 with 15 home runs and a team-high 41 RBIs. Devers crushed one of those round-trippers in Monday’s come-from-behind win over the Blue Jays when he belted an offering from Chris Bassitt 443 feet to right field.

Cora said a reason for Devers’ success is that he’s armed with a plan of attack that he goes over with Red Sox hitting coach Pete Fatse.

“He’s understanding who he is in the lineup and they’re going to pitch around him certain times,” Cora said. “He’s hunting for pitches in the middle of the zone. The good thing is he’s taking his walks. I do believe he’s been able to catch up with the fastball and drive it the other way. If you leave something up in the zone, that’s what’s going to happen. He knows. He has a good relationship with Pete. … They have a pretty good idea what’s going to happen that night and most of the time he executes.”

While Devers has delivered valuable production in the middle of Boston’s order, Cora feels Devers might just be getting starting and could go on a hot streak of his own very soon, which will only help cement his All-Star case.

“Just watching his swings yesterday, it feels like he’s about to take off, too,” Cora said. “Just on time with everything.”