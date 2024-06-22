The Celtics championship parade was a memorable experience for the city of Boston, and it included a tender moment.

Jaylen Brown had a special tribute for Terrence Clarke at the 2024 NBA Dunk Contest, and he had another one Friday when he unveiled a No. 5 Clarke Celtics jersey during the parade. The 27-year-old posted a screenshot of the touching image on his Instagram story.

Clarke was a prominent basketball player born in Boston. He was a standout at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire and was a McDonalds All-American. Clarke committed to Kentucky and planned to enter the 2021 NBA Draft. However, on April 22, 2021, Clarke died in a traffic collision. The Celtics and Brown, who shared a close bond with the Boston native, continue to honor his life.

Brown’s tribute to Clarke was part of a highlight day for the 2024 NBA Finals MVP. The All-NBA guard trolled Stephen A. Smith with a custom T-shirt, and the Celtics star seemed to reveal he’s dating Chicago Sky guard Kysre Gondrezick, who also was featured in Brown’s Instagram story holding his Finals MVP trophy.

Friday was filled with memorable moments from Brown, his teammates and head coach Joe Mazzulla, but the tribute to Clarke showed how meaningful Boston’s victory in the 2024 NBA Finals was for everyone in the region.