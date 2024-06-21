Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla did not have his torn meniscus in mind at the championship parade Friday.

Fans on X followed and filmed Mazzulla throughout the parade as he celebrated his team’s win. Despite his injury that he will require surgery to repair in the offseason, the 35-year-old spent his afternoon jumping off his duck boat to hype fans up in the crowd.

Joe Mazzulla jumped out the window of his duck boat, ran through the streets hyping everyone up, then somehow jumped back into the duck boat even on a torn meniscus pic.twitter.com/3MBSKZ5wGU — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) June 21, 2024

Mazzulla also jumped onto the roof of the duck boat and screamed before jumping down to continue celebrating with his family.

All of this came after the Celtics coach walked around Boston with the Larry O’Brien Trophy to allow fans the chance to touch the hardware. He also appeared in Quincy, Mass. with the trophy for dinner Thursday night.

Mazzulla was not the only one to celebrate big for the parade — so did his son. The younger Mazzulla followed his dad’s footsteps by jumping on top of the duck boat. Instead of screaming, though, he opted to dance.

Mazzulla's son is breaking it DOWN ‼️ pic.twitter.com/6eWTnSQrXt — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 21, 2024

For Mazzulla and most of the Celtics, this was their first time celebrating a championship, and they did not let Boston fans down with their celebrations on Friday.