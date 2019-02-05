New England Patriots

Patriots Super Bowl LIII Parade Winners And Losers Include David Andrews

by on Tue, Feb 5, 2019 at 1:28PM

After 12 parades in 17 years, Boston has these things down to a science.

The New England Patriots Super Bowl LIII victory parade went off without a hitch — and hardly a Bud Light can chucked from the crowd. Here are the top moments from Tuesday’s championship celebration.

WINNERS

DAVID ANDREWS

From what we saw, the starting center was the only offensive lineman daring enough to pop his top. He wins just for being so casual. Everyone else is fighting for second place.

ROB GRONKOWSKI

Shirtless police vest is definitely a look. Gronkowski otherwise was pretty tame compared to past Super Bowl parades. He was even spotted drinking wine. Who is he? LeBron James?

ACTUALLY THE ENTIRE TIGHT ENDS AND RUNNING BACKS FLATBED

The tight ends and running backs led the Patriots in SPPPF. That’s shirtless players per parade float. Duh.

DANNY PHANTOM

Why do third-string quarterbacks always seem to outshine Tom Brady in these parades? Danny Etling was sporting his finest Barstool Sports attire.

MCGILLICUDDY

Every non-Boston sports fan has every reason to resent this kid.

PRETTY MUCH EVERYONE WHO SKIPPED SCHOOL AND WORK

It should be this warm every Tuesday after the Super Bowl just in case.

ROBERT KRAFT’S CHAIN

This was a gift from Meek Mill. There’s really nothing else to say.

LOSERS

THE CITY OF LOS ANGELES

They forgot the Chargers too.

MAX KELLERMAN

Not a good look, Max. Perhaps Brady’s cliff will come next season.

THE RAMS

I mean, duh.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a question for Doug Kyed? Send it to him via Twitter at @DougKyed.
TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties