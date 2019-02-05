Patriots Super Bowl LIII Parade Winners And Losers Include David Andrews

After 12 parades in 17 years, Boston has these things down to a science.

The New England Patriots Super Bowl LIII victory parade went off without a hitch — and hardly a Bud Light can chucked from the crowd. Here are the top moments from Tuesday’s championship celebration.

WINNERS

DAVID ANDREWS

From what we saw, the starting center was the only offensive lineman daring enough to pop his top. He wins just for being so casual. Everyone else is fighting for second place.

ROB GRONKOWSKI

And we've reached the "Rob Gronkowski wears a police vest shirtless" portion of our program. pic.twitter.com/qeA5yC9sXc — Mike Cole (@MikeColeNESN) February 5, 2019

Shirtless police vest is definitely a look. Gronkowski otherwise was pretty tame compared to past Super Bowl parades. He was even spotted drinking wine. Who is he? LeBron James?

ACTUALLY THE ENTIRE TIGHT ENDS AND RUNNING BACKS FLATBED

Nobody is wearing shirts anymore pic.twitter.com/MVQXVfYi6Y — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) February 5, 2019

The tight ends and running backs led the Patriots in SPPPF. That’s shirtless players per parade float. Duh.

DANNY PHANTOM

Practice squad QB Danny Etling… pic.twitter.com/vgmFsDN9Se — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 5, 2019

Why do third-string quarterbacks always seem to outshine Tom Brady in these parades? Danny Etling was sporting his finest Barstool Sports attire.

MCGILLICUDDY

MY GUY MCGILLICUDDY IS BACK! 17 YEARS OLD! 12 PARADES! pic.twitter.com/E7aNaTpkAU — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 5, 2019

Every non-Boston sports fan has every reason to resent this kid.

PRETTY MUCH EVERYONE WHO SKIPPED SCHOOL AND WORK

Boston now at 64… 1 degree away from the record high! #WBZ pic.twitter.com/h3Eyuu3fBv — Sarah Wroblewski (@sarahwroblewski) February 5, 2019

It should be this warm every Tuesday after the Super Bowl just in case.

ROBERT KRAFT’S CHAIN

This was a gift from Meek Mill. There’s really nothing else to say.

LOSERS

THE CITY OF LOS ANGELES

They forgot the Chargers too.

MAX KELLERMAN

Not a good look, Max. Perhaps Brady’s cliff will come next season.

THE RAMS

I mean, duh.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images