Did anyone take bets on Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla bringing the Larry O’Brien Trophy to the filming location of a couple of scenes from “The Town?”
If they did, it’s time to start collecting.
Mazzulla strolled through the streets of Boston with the trophy Wednesday evening, allowing fans and restauranteurs to touch the trophy as he visited a few places in the North End.
It was a very on-brand move by Mazzulla, who was fresh off a flight from the team’s trip to Miami and decided to mix it up with some fans in his favorite neighborhood in the city.
It has yet to be reported whether the trophy could fit through the tiny doors at Bova’s Bakery, but the 36-year-old did bring it to restaurants Carmelina’s, Arya and Umbria.
The Celtics will visit plenty more famous Boston landmarks Friday, as they’re scheduled to begin a parade at 11 a.m. ET. Mazzulla is sure to be a fan-favorite but expects someone else to have a star-making performance.
Featured image via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images