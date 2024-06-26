Former Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark had somewhat of a say of where he ended up due to a partial no-trade clause.

He reportedly exercised that clause in his contract this past season when the Bruins looked to deal him to the Los Angeles Kings at the NHL trade deadline.

But despite rumors that Ullmark waived his no-trade clause this time around to allow the Bruins to send him to the Ottawa Senators, the veteran netminder said that wasn’t the case.

“There was nothing to waive at,” Ullmark told reporters Wednesday, per the Boston Herald’s Steve Conroy.

Ullmark, who comes off a season in which he went 22-10-7 with a 2.58 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage, is an immediate upgrade for the Senators in net. Ottawa owned the worst team save percentage in the league for the 2023-24 campaign at .888.

But Ullmark isn’t locked into the Senators’ future — at least not yet. Ullmark is set to enter the final year of his contract and will be paid $5 million next season.

A contract extension would take the possibility of free agency off the table for Ullmark, but that isn’t top of mind at the moment as he gets settle into his new NHL home.

“My biggest concern right now is finding a place for my family to live in and finding schools for my kids and getting to know the people in Ottawa,” Ullmark said, per Boston.com’s Conor Ryan. “… So the whole contract situation and talks about that, that is something that (Ottawa general manager) Steve (Staios) and my agent will deal with off to the side.

“And I told him as well that once there’s something that needs to be discussed, you can always reach me. … So that’s the situation right now. And I try not to look too far ahead, I try to stay in the moment and not worry about what may be or what could be in the future and instead just enjoy the present.”