Mac Jones Looks To Be Having Time Of His Life With Jaguars

Former New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is smiling, laughing and even dancing on the football field again.

Jones, who was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick, endured a miserable tenure with the Patriots, which featured several on-field outbursts and a sullen look on his face on the sideline after multiple benchings.

But 25-year-old signal-caller seems to be thoroughly enjoying his time so far with the Jaguars.

The best example of that comes from a video Demetrius Harvey of the Florida-Times Union shared Monday, which captured Jones going through a ball-protection drill during an organized team activities practice. Jones had a big smile on his face as tried to evade different objects and after flipping onto a mat at the end of the drill, he bounced up and showed off a celebratory dance move.

#Jaguars QB Mac Jones having a little fun with the ball protection drill. 🕺🕺 pic.twitter.com/mgqWneXMyn — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) June 3, 2024

Jones looks like a different person compared to the one Patriots fans got used to seeing over the last couple of seasons, and those around Jones can sense his happiness.

“That’s the joy and the fun I think that he wanted to get back to a little bit, and he’s done a great job for us,” Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson told reporters last week, per Zach Goodall of Jags Wire. “Change of scenery sometimes is good for players and coaches. For him to get back here around family, friends, has been good for him. I think he’s embraced it since he’s been here.”

Getting traded to his new team was a homecoming for Jones, who is a native of Jacksonville, Fla., and grew up rooting for the Jaguars.

Jones, who will be a free agent following the upcoming season, doesn’t have the pressure of being the starting quarterback for Jacksonville — that falls on the shoulders of Trevor Lawrence — and that seems to be helping him fully enjoy the beginning of his Jaguars experience.

But remember, the start to Jones’ Patriots career got off to a solid start, too, before it disintegrated into pieces.