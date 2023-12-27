On gamedays, Mac Jones appears to be taking his benching in stride. The embattled quarterback has remained engaged and supportive on the sideline despite Bailey Zappe leading the Patriots to multiple victories.

But what has Jones been like behind the scenes in New England? Has he really been a “good teammate,” as Bill O’Brien claimed Tuesday morning?

Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal offered some insight during Wednesday’s episode of “Felger & Mazz” on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

“From what I hear, it’s been fine for the most part,” Bedard said. “Do I think he’s overly eager to be the clipboard holder and warm up the quarterback and things like that?

“No, but from what I hear, it’s been fine.”

Jones might’ve thrown his last pass in a Patriots uniform. Zappe appears to be entrenched as the starter with two weeks left in the campaign, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see New England trade Jones this offseason.

The Patriots will finish the 2023 season with a road game against the Buffalo Bills and a home matchup with the New York Jets.

Featured image via Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports Images