The Boston Red Sox needed to continue a multi-day roster shuffle on Wednesday with the clock ticking toward first pitch against the San Francisco Giants.

Boston announced the official signing of first baseman Dominic Smith on a one-year deal, per a team release. In corresponding moves, Masataka Yoshida heads to the 10-day injured list with a thumb strain. Additionally, the Red Sox designated right-handed pitcher Vladimir Gutierrez for assignment.

Yoshida had been in and out of the lineup for weeks and now goes to the IL with an injury that came into focus with the Red Sox over the weekend against the Chicago Cubs.

As for the latest signing, Smith joins Boston after being released from the Tampa Bay Rays organization. In his eighth MLB season, Smith played the majority of his career with the New York Mets, receiving MVP votes in 2020, and the Washington Nationals. He adds much needed depth and gets the start on Wednesday after losing Triston Casas to injury and an unclear path to playing time for infielder Bobby Dalbec.

Boston did get the lineup in time to take on San Francisco, with first pitch set at 7:10 p.m. ET. You can catch the game on NESN.