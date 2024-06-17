New York Newspaper Shreds Yankees After Series Loss To Red Sox

Start spreading the news.

The Boston Red Sox claimed a series victory against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Sunday night. Boston stole a franchise-record nine bases en route to a 9-3 victory over the Bronx Bombers.

Even though it was merely a mid-June series, that didn’t stop the New York Daily News from shredding the Yankees with a Sweet Caroline-inspired back cover.

“SO BAD! SO BAD! SO BAD!” the headline read.

The Daily News highlighted Boston’s success on the base paths, New York’s inability to score after it loaded the bases with nobody out in the seventh inning and the seventh-inning injury to Anthony Rizzo.

Check it out here:

The New York Post, another paper known to have had some comical back pages, featured Bryson DeChambeau’s U.S. Open triumph. The Bronx Bombers were highlighted by a small headline of “Yanks get run over by Sox.”

The Red Sox, who won consecutive series against the Philadelphia Phillies and Yankees, open a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.