Stephen A. Smith wasn’t the only ESPN host embroiled in drama after participating in WNBA discourse Monday.

Pat McAfee found himself in hot water after hyping up Caitlin Clark inappropriately. While explaining how Clark has helped the WNBA increase its popularity exponentially, the NFL punter-turned-media star referred to the Indiana Fever guard as a “white b—h.”

Not long after Monday’s episode of “The Pat McAfee Show” wrapped up, the host addressed his Clark remark on social media.

“I shouldn’t have used ‘white b—h’ as a descriptor of Caitlin Clark,” McAfee wrote on X. “No matter the context.. even if we’re talking about race being a reason for some of the stuff happening. I have way too much respect for her and women to put that into the universe. My intentions when saying it were complimentary just like the entire segment but, a lot of folks are saying that it certainly wasn’t at all. That’s 100% on me and for that I apologize. I have sent an apology to Caitlin as well. Everything else I said… still alllllll facts. #Journalism #WNBAProgrum #SheIsTheOne”

As for Clark, she will continue to try to focus on basketball despite the intense media storm surrounding her. The Fever, who owned the WNBA’s second-worst record entering Tuesday, will return to game action Friday when they visit the Washington Mystics.