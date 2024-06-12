FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots on Wednesday held their final day of minicamp at Gillette Stadium.

Head coach Jerod Mayo and his team on Tuesday participated in community events rather than hold another day of minicamp, which is customary for many NFL teams.

The Patriots on Monday had “full attendance” for their first day of minicamp. The exceptions were players recovering from injury. Davon Godchaux was limited, and Mayo revealed Wednesday that the defensive lineman is seeking a new contract. The head coach was willing to let Eliot Wolf and his staff work out those details.

Edge rusher Josh Uche returned for the final day of minicamp. The 25-year-old, who re-signed on a team-friendly contract this offseason, was recovering from an ankle injury he suffered last season.

One notable absence was wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, who might be competing for a roster spot in training camp.

Here’s the full absence list from the final day of minicamp:

WR Tyquan Thornton

WR Kendrick Bourne

OL Cole Strange

OL Jake Andrews

OL Tyone Wheatley Jr.

LB Sione Takitaki

New England held minicamp hours before Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Mayo hopes his team will take what they’ve learned this week into the break before training camp.