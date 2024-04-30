FOXBORO, Mass. — Joshua Uche acknowledged his offseason decision to re-sign with the New England Patriots prompted some to call him “crazy.” But Uche, given the fact the Patriots drafted him and his familiarity with the coaching staff, knew he wanted to be a part of the new era in New England.

“It’s great to be back,” Uche said at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Uche signed a team-friendly contract with the Patriots. The 2020 second-round edge rusher signed a one-year deal worth $3 million, but reportedly turned down much bigger offers.

Uche did not weigh in on the difference in finances but confirmed he had other interested teams on the open market.

“There were some options on the table, but in my heart, I felt I was destined to be a Patriot,” Uche said. “And despite what was offered, I just felt that this was my calling to be a Patriot. I felt like it’s what I was destined to do and I felt like this is where I want to be. I don’t want to be anywhere else. You got to do what you got to do, follow your heart.”

Uche added: “It was interesting, I had a lot of people calling me crazy. A lot of people focusing on the financial parts of the decision, but I feel like the team that gave me an opportunity, there’s nowhere else I’d rather be. I can’t envision myself playing for another team. However that shakes out, I just know at the end of the day, the ball was in my court and this is the dream.”

Uche confirmed the fact first-year head coach Jerod Mayo and first-year defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington remain in New England played a “large role.” Mayo previously served as New England’s defensive coordinator while Covington was under him as the defensive line coach. Both received promotions after the Patriots mutually parted ways with former head coach Bill Belichick.

“The familiarity we have with each other, the trust we have with each other, that we built over these four years, that is a large reason why I didn’t want to go anywhere else,” Mayo said. “Because they know me best. They know me better than any other coach in the league could possibly know me. So there’s no place I’d rather be than playing for those guys.”

Uche agreed there is an aspect of him betting on himself given the nature of the one-year deal. But New England is “home,” Uche said. He knows the intricacies of the organization and the system and believes he’ll bounce back after a 2023 season where he didn’t have the same statistical success as 2022.

“If I’m gonna bet on anybody, I’m gonna bet on myself and my team,” Uche said.