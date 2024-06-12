Payton Pritchard didn’t want to wait and hope his number would be called Sunday night, so he took matters into his own hands.

Pritchard made one of the most memorable plays in the Celtics’ NBA Finals Game 2 win at TD Garden. With Boston up on Dallas by six with only seconds left in the third quarter, Pritchard took an inbound pass from the baseline, dribbled just beyond half-court and banked in a long-range shot. The buzzer-beater gave the Celtics even more momentum heading into the fourth, where they fended off the Mavericks’ rally attempt.

Jaylen Brown joked that Pritchard forced himself into the game so he could attempt a last-second heave. The fourth-year guard on Tuesday explained how that wasn’t the case, but there also was some truth to Brown’s comment.

“I didn’t go straight to the scorer’s table,” Pritchard told reporters, per MassLive. “But I did get Joe’s attention or Charles (Lee’s) attention, too, and then they told me to get in. I guess you could kind of say I did.”

Pritchard’s Game 2 earned high praise from Mazzulla, who said the backup guard made the “play of the game” in Boston’s second straight win over Dallas. The clutch bucket also carried out a theme for Pritchard, who’s consistently impacted winning despite limited playing time in the postseason.

The 26-year-old will try to help push the Celtics to the brink of a championship Wednesday night at American Airlines Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.