The Boston Red Sox on Monday reinstated shortstop Romy Gonzalez from the 10-day Injured List prior to their series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays. With Gonzalez back with Boston, infielder Jamie Westbrook was optioned to Triple-A Worcester.

Gonzalez was sent to the IL on June 2 after he sustained a left hamstring strain on May 31. The 27-year-old has appeared in 17 games with the Red Sox and batted .257 with six RBIs. He made most of his starts at shortstop and also played at first base for one game.

Gonzalez made three appearances during a rehab stint with Triple-A Worcester. He went 6-for-12 at the plate with four RBIs, a walk and a stolen base.

In his 11 games (nine starts) with the Red Sox, Westbrook went 4-for-18 with one home run, one double and four RBIs.

The Red Sox will take on the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on Monday. First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. ET.