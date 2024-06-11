Masataka Yoshida will be back in the Boston Red Sox lineup when they open up a three-game set with the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Yoshida, who hasn’t played since April 28 due to a thumb injury, will be Boston’s designated hitter for the contest and bat fifth behind star third baseman Rafael Devers. David Hamilton got bumped up in the lineup as he will bat second and man shortstop.

It won’t be an easy assignment for any of the Red Sox hitters with the National League-leading Phillies sending right-handed pitcher Zack Wheeler on the mound. Wheeler is a Cy Young Award favorite as he’s recorded 91 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings while holding opponents to a .181 batting average.

Kutter Crawford will oppose Wheeler as the Red Sox righty looks for his first win since May 1.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch complete coverage of the game on NESN.

Check out the lineups for both teams here:

BOSTON RED SOX (33-33)

Jarren Duran, LF

David Hamilton, SS

Rob Refsnyder, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Connor Wong, C

Dominic Smith, 1B

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Ceddanne Rafaela, SS

Kutter Crawford, RHP (2-5, 3.51 ERA)

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES (45-20)

Kyle Schwarber, DH

Nick Castellanos, RF

Bryce Harper, 1B

Alec Bohm, 3B

Bryson Stott, 2B

Edmundo Sosa, SS

David Dahl, LF

Garrett Stubbs, C

Johan Rojas, CF

Zack Wheeler, RHP (7-3, 2.23 ERA)