The Boston Red Sox on Saturday will look to bounce back in their series against the Reds.

Cincinnati struck first in the three-game series with a 5-2 win at Great American Ball Park on Friday. Kutter Crawford had to fight through the solo shots as Jarren Duran and Connor Wong continued their campaign bids for the All-Star Game.

Boston gets back Wilyer Abreu from the 10-day injured list. He’ll start at right field for Tyler O’Neill and bat second in the order behind Duran. Bobby Dalbec was optioned to make room on the active roster, which means Dominic Smith returns to first base and will bat seventh in the order. David Hamilton will bat behind him and get the nod at shortstop.

Nick Pivetta will start for the Red Sox opposite Frankie Montas.

Story continues below advertisement

First pitch for Red Sox-Reds is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET, and you can full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 3 p.m.

Here are the starting lineups for both sides.

BOSTON RED SOX (40-36)

Jarren Duran, LF

Wilyer Abreu, RF

Connor Wong, C

Rafael Devers, 3B

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Dominic Smith, 1B

David Hamilton, SS

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Nick Pivetta, RHP (4-4, 3.88 ERA)

Story continues below advertisement

CINCINNATI REDS (36-39)

TJ Friedl, CF

Elly De La Cruz, SS

Jeimer Candelario, 3B

Spencer Steer, 1B

Jake Fraley, RF

Jonathan India, 2B

Nick Martini, DH

Luke Maile, C

Will Benson, LF

Frankie Montas, RHP (3-5, 4.62 ERA)