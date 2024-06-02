Red Sox Vs. Tigers Lineups: Brayan Bello Starts In Series Finale

The Red Sox and the Tigers will play the finale of their four-game series Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Boston will give the ball to Brayan Bello, who won three of his four starts in May. The right-hander is coming off a five-inning outing in Baltimore where he limited a potent Orioles lineup to three runs and struck out seven. Bello will be opposed by 2018 No. 1 overall pick Casey Mize, who only picked up one victory in his first 10 starts of 2024.

Boston’s lineup for the matinee matchup will look pretty similar to the starting nine used Saturday, with one notable exception. Enmanuel Valdez will man second base in place of Vaughn Grissom, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday morning. Valdez homered twice as the Red Sox’s designated hitter Saturday, but Garrett Cooper will handle the DH duties Sunday.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Tigers-Red Sox game:

Story continues below advertisement

RED SOX (30-29)

Jarren Duran, LF

Wilyer Abreu, RF

Dominic Smith, 1B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Garrett Cooper, DH

Reese McGuire, C

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

David Hamilton SS

Brayan Bello, RHP (6-2, 4.18 ERA)

TIGERS (28-30)

Matt Vierling, 3B

Riley Greene, CF

Wenceel Pérez, RF

Mark Canha, DH

Colt Keith, 2B

Gio Urshela, 1B

Akil Baddoo, LF

Javier Báez, SS

Carson Kelly, C

Casey Mize, RHP (1-3, 4.71 ERA)