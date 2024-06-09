Red Sox Vs. White Sox Lineups: Rafael Devers Sits Series Finale

The Boston Red Sox will be without slugger Rafael Devers as they go for a series split against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday.

Devers exited Boston’s loss to Chicago after the seventh inning due to knee soreness. Red Sox manager Alex Cora didn’t appear overly concerned with the ailment, and noted Boston would give Devers the day off Sunday.

Bobby Dalbec will replace Devers at third base while Connor Wong will serve as Boston’s designated hitter. Reese McGuire will fill in for Wong behind the plate and catch right-handed starter Zack Kelly.

The White Sox will counter with Chris Flexen, who has allowed three runs off seven hits in his prior two starts (10 innings).

Story continues below advertisement

First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Check out the lineups for both teams here:

BOSTON RED SOX (32-33)

Jarren Duran, LF

Enmanuel Valdez, 2B

Rob Refsnyder, RF

Dominic Smith, 1B

Connor Wong, DH

David Hamilton, SS

Bobby Dalbec, 3B

Reese McGuire, C

Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

Zack Kelly, RHP (0-1, 2.00 ERA)

Story continues below advertisement

CHICAGO WHITE SOX (17-48)

Corey Julks, LF

Nicky Lopez, 2B

Luis Robert Jr., CF

Gavin Sheets, DH

Andrew Vaughn, 1B

Paul DeJong, SS

Oscar Colás, RF

Lenyn Sosa, 3B

Martín Maldonado, C

Chris Flexen, RHP (2-5, 5.19 ERA)