Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineups: Rob Refsnyder, Bobby Dalbec Start

The Red Sox on Saturday will look to get back on the right track when they play the middle matchup of their series against the Yankees.

Boston suffered an 8-1 loss to New York at Fenway Park with former Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo having a highlight night. The offense will hope for a better performance with Carlos Rodón scheduled to start for the Bronx Bombers.

Rob Refsnyder gets the start at right field with a southpaw on the mound. He’ll bat second in the order, and that means the outfield will mix around. Jarren Duran moves to center field, and Tyler O’Neill shifts to left field. Ceddanne Rafaela will remain in the lineup and start at shortstop with Jamie Westbrook starting at second base and batting ahead of Bobby Dalbec, who gets the nod at first base.

Cooper Criswell will toe the rubber for the Red Sox. The right-hander’s last start was in a loss to the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field last Friday. Criswell gave up four runs off five hits in 4 1/3 innings with two strikeouts and one walk.

First pitch for Red Sox-Yankees is scheduled at 7:15 p.m. ET on FOX.

Here are the lineups for Boston and New York.

BOSTON RED SOX (35-35)

Jarren Duran, CF

Rob Refsnyder, RF

Tyler O’Neill, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Connor Wong, C

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Jamie Westbrook, 2B

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Ceddanne Rafaela, SS

Cooper Criswell, RHP (3-3, 4.13 ERA)

NEW YORK YANKEES (50-22)

Anthony Volpe, SS

Juan Soto, LF

Aaron Judge, CF

Alex Verdugo, RF

Giancarlo Stanton, DH

Anthony Rizzo, 1B

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Austin Wells, C

DJ LeMahieu, 3B

Carlos Rodón, LHP (9-2, 2.93 ERA)