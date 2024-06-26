NESN’s premiere of “Unobstructed Views with Jared Carrabis” provided plenty of fun moments Tuesday night, but perhaps none better than a certain member of the 2004 Red Sox crashing the party.

Johnny Damon showed up as a surprise, and he didn’t disappoint, sparking chaos as soon as he popped up on the screen. Carrabis’ initial co-host, Jonathan Papelbon, dropped an incredible line to introduce his one-time teammate.

“Look at how sexy this guy is,” Papelbon said, rocking a Celtics jersey for the occasion.

You can catch the full segment in the YouTube clip embedded above, and Papelbon’s best moments here.

Story continues below advertisement

More Red Sox:

Red Sox’s Brayan Bello ‘Working On’ Issue That Has Defined Season

About the Author

NESN Staff

NESN is consistently one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins coverage. NESN and NESN+ are delivered throughout the six-state New England region and are available anytime, anywhere on any device on the NESN app and at NESN.com. The network is also distributed nationally as NESN National. For the past six years, Forbes Magazine has ranked NESN as one of the 10 Most Valuable Sports Business Brands in the World. NESN.com is one of the country’s most visited sports websites with a state-of-the-art HD studio dedicated to digital video productions. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in our communities. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).

More From NESN

In This Article

Featured image via Eric Canha/USA TODAY Sports Images