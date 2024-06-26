NESN’s premiere of “Unobstructed Views with Jared Carrabis” provided plenty of fun moments Tuesday night, but perhaps none better than a certain member of the 2004 Red Sox crashing the party.

Johnny Damon showed up as a surprise, and he didn’t disappoint, sparking chaos as soon as he popped up on the screen. Carrabis’ initial co-host, Jonathan Papelbon, dropped an incredible line to introduce his one-time teammate.

“Look at how sexy this guy is,” Papelbon said, rocking a Celtics jersey for the occasion.

You can catch the full segment in the YouTube clip embedded above, and Papelbon’s best moments here.