Rhode Island Recognizes ‘Joe Mazzulla Day’ For Celtics Coach

On Friday, Joe Mazzulla and the Celtics enjoyed a memorable day, and the head coach had a special honor before the festivities began.

Rhode Island declared June 21 “Joe Mazzulla Day” to honor the Johnston, R.I. native and Boston for clinching Banner 18.

“Coach — thank you for embodying the spirit of our state through leadership, toughness, and dedication,” Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee posted on X on Friday.

Mazzulla wears his New England heritage proudly, and it was on display when he hopped off the duck boat to pump up fans who attended the parade. He did all that on a torn meniscus that will need surgery this offseason.

The Celtics head coach himself honored Bill Russell and Red Auerbach when he wore a T-shirt of their images, which again showed his passion for the region.

Rhode Island’s proclamation came on the same month Massachusetts declared June 12 to be “Tom Brady Day.” Mazzulla famously is never one to take achievements as they are and always strives to be better. That was encapsulated when he told Derrick White, “Nobody cares,” when the Boston guard congratulated the head coach for winning Coach of the Month; White wrote a shirt at the parade with that quote.

It certainly wouldn’t surprise any Celtics fan if Mazzulla had a similar attitude about a day named after him.