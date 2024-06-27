Sam Hauser went viral during the Celtics championship parade, and he revealed details some fans will love and others might wish they hadn’t heard.

The 26-year-old was caught puking while the duck boats made their way through Boston. Hauser continued partying like nothing had happened, but questions arose after the incident.

Hauser gave details to Mike Golic and Mike Golic Jr., who asked the third-year forward if he puked in the beer cooler or a puke cooler.

“That cooler was full of beer,” Hauser told the Golics on “Gojo and Golic.” “You can’t see my wife in the video, but she’s down on her hands and knees because I announced, ‘I’m getting ready to throw up.’ She’s trying to get the beer out. There was still some beer in there as I threw up. We ended up throwing those to the crowd so whoever got those, be careful.”

The Golics burst out laughing after Hauser revealed that detail and Celtics fans had fun with it, too. The Wisconsin native’s wife might have had an even better line.

“I told her I loved her for doing that,” Hauser said. “She said, ‘Yeah, you better.'”

Hauser’s moment added to how memorable the championship parade was, but his extra details might have some fans trying to remember if they caught a beer from the first-time NBA champion.