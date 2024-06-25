The Celtics basked in their championship parade last Friday with a rolling rally through the streets of Boston.

Jayson Tatum held up the Larry O’Brien Trophy for all to see while Jaylen Brown let out yells of jubilation and flexed high atop a duck boat.

Jrue Holiday took a different approach to the crazed celebration that saw over one million people come out for the parade.

During the latest episode of NESN’s “Hold My Banner” podcast, host Travis Thomas explained why Holiday’s subdued parade actions caught his eye.

Story continues below advertisement

“The only player that stood out to me was Jrue Holiday,” Thomas said. “(He) was so calm, cool and collected. If you didn’t know what he looked like, you’d have no idea. He wasn’t standing on the duck boat. He was sitting in the window — it looked to me like he had a drink of some sort.

“And he was just sipping his drink, literally throwing a peace sign. No smile, nothing else, just ‘What’s up ya’ll, how ya’ll doing? OK, what’s up? Yeah, I’ve been here before. Two-time champ, that’s me.’ That was so cool to me. That stood out to me of just how cool he was.”

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

Holiday did at one point catch a phone that was thrown to him and snapped a picture before tossing it back.

But Holiday preferred to stay out of the spotlight — he wasn’t with the Celtics when they were honored at Fenway Park on Monday night — and soaked it all in a different way. There’s no problem with that.

Story continues below advertisement

You can catch all episodes of the “Hold My Banner” podcast here.

More NBA:

Why Jrue Holiday Stood Out For Different Reason At Celtics Parade

About the Author

NESN Staff

NESN is consistently one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins coverage. NESN and NESN+ are delivered throughout the six-state New England region and are available anytime, anywhere on any device on the NESN app and at NESN.com. The network is also distributed nationally as NESN National. For the past six years, Forbes Magazine has ranked NESN as one of the 10 Most Valuable Sports Business Brands in the World. NESN.com is one of the country’s most visited sports websites with a state-of-the-art HD studio dedicated to digital video productions. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in our communities. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).

More From NESN

In This Article

Featured image via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images